One dead after shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Residents in the Jacobs neighborhood are waking up to a homicide investigation as Metro Police are searching for answers in a deadly shooting.

The shooting, which left one man dead, happened on the border of Shively at an apartment on Manslick road.

Police do not know if the victim lived in the apartment.



Neighbors who were at the complex when police showed up at the apartment say the shooting makes them uneasy.



Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.



If you have any information you can contact LMPD on their anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV