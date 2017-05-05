One dead after collision on I-65

(Photo: Trimarc)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Around 9:30 Friday morning LMPD 4th Division officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision on I-65 South near Broadway.

Investigations discovered that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of his vehicle and collided with the rear wheels of a semi-truck.

As a result of the collision a male passenger in the rear seat of the Camry was ejected from the vehicle and received fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camry and the front seat passenger were not injured, nor was the operator of the semi-truck.

No charges are expected.

