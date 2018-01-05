WHAS
Do not warm your car unattended with key in the ignition

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:48 PM. EST January 05, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police want to remind you that even though it is cold outside, you should never leave your car unattended while warming it up. In fact, it is illegal to leave your car keys in the ignition while unattended in Louisvilleeven in your own driveway.
 

LMPD Spokesperson Lamont Washington told WHAS four vehicles have been stolen this week while they were left alone to heat up.
 

If you can start your car remotely with the door locked, that is fine.
 

