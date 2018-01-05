Do not warm your car unattended with key in the ignition

Ignition key in hand (Photo: dimarik)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Louisville Metro Police want to remind you that even though it is cold outside, you should never leave your car unattended while warming it up. In fact, it is illegal to leave your car keys in the ignition while unattended in Louisville—even in your own driveway.



LMPD Spokesperson Lamont Washington told WHAS four vehicles have been stolen this week while they were left alone to heat up.



If you can start your car remotely with the door locked, that is fine.



