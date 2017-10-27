After clean-up (Photo: Shanthantice Jacobs)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The filthy mattresses, rotting food and syringes dumped along an alley behind West Hill Street has been cleaned up by Louisville Metro Public Works.

WHAS 11 News was contacted by Shanthantice Jacobs about the illegal dumping happening in the alley behind her home. She said she had been trying to reach the city for months with no luck.

WHAS 11 News called the city on Thursday and by Friday morning, an employee from Public Works was on Hill Street investigating. Just before 5:00 on Friday, crews were at the scene cleaning up the mess.

“I just cannot stand back and let this be like this, it's just an eyesore,” said Jacobs Friday morning before the mess was cleaned up.



She said it started in August. Jacobs believes the homeowners moved out and left their belongings behind.



“I thought maybe the person that dumped this was going to come back and clean it up.”



Since then, she told WHAS 11 News that the pile has grown. She said she's seen a person with a truckload of trash, dumping just a few feet away.



“It's a community dumping ground, this is what's going on.”



About 20 miles across town in Prospect, there’s a similar situation. Furniture and trash dumped in a cul de sac inside Wolf Pen Estates.



“It's just tough to look at that kind of thing,” said Joe Ware, who has lived there for two years.



He told WHAS 11 News that a mess like this appears at least once a month. Earlier this year, he says even this car was dumped inside the cul de sac.



“We walk here every morning and it was just sitting here and it was abandoned.”



The Public Works department is scheduling a time to check out the cul de sac at Wolfpen Estates.



“If it's truly illegally dumped, then we're going to fine the person that dumped it, we will charge them and we will clean it up,” said Pete Flood with Public Works.



Pete Flood says illegal dumpers could pay up to $1,000 in fines and clean-up costs.



“This is going to have to stop. It's going to stop in this community, it's going to stop in everybody's community,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs sent WHAS 11 News a picture at 5:30 with the piles of trash completely gone.



