On Your Side: Protect your home from intruders

Protect Your Home

Share This Story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Call them crimes of opportunity or brazen burglaries. Cameras catching crooks breaking into the garages of Kentuckiana homes as previously reported on WHAS11.

Luckily they did not make it past the garage, but the thought of 'what if' would make any parent's skin crawl.

"Added security makes me feel safer," said Errin.

She is a mother of two young children. We're not revealing her last name or where she lives but she and her husband went the route so many other homeowners are taking and installed a security system.

"I feel like with an alarm system on, it will definitely deter somebody from coming in. Especially if they hear that siren going off, I'd say most likely they are going to run," she told WHAS11.

The family looked to Super Home Systems for their installation. Owner Phil Deddens began his business almost 40 years ago. "Security systems are certainly more of a standard today than they used to be," Deddens said.

He believes while the technology has changed, the idea behind keeping burglars at bay has not. "If someone knows they're being watched, then they are less likely to even try," he said.

Deddens says some of the most common home hot spots burglars browse before they break-in are the backyard because it's often more secluded and garages which lead into the home because they are often left unlocked. Deddens also says wide open windows are also a target for thieves.

Our sister station in Portland, Oregon, KGW, sent a questionnaire to dozens of inmates serving time for burglary. It asked them how they broke in and what they looked for.

One inmate said the easiest way in was using a doggy door or even stripping off the plastic of a weatherized window to find the lock.

"I head straight to the master bedroom," one person wrote. "Flip the bed over and rifle through nightstands, then closet. Most people keep valuables in main bedroom so that's where the main search happens."

We found burglars check-out neighborhoods ahead of time learning the homeowner's schedule. One inmate explained the afternoon was the most opportune time, mainly between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. because, "Anyone that was home for lunch should be gone by then and most kids should still be in school."

While the holidays are also a popular time for break-ins, one response caught our eye. "Holidays are great time to find people not at home," wrote one inmate. 'Especially 4th of July, because almost all people go to the beach or fireworks shows."

For Errin and her family, that alarm system gives them peace of mind. "Sleep a little more securely," Errin said.