Omni Louisville hotel picks two to fill leadership roles

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Omni announced on Monday, May 8, 2017, it has picked two people who will be leading the Louisville hotel. Scott Stuckey will be overseeing all aspects of Omni Louisville’s hotel operations and Nydia Hoskins will be joining the executive team as hotel manager.

Stuckey has 30 years of experience at some of the nation’s best hotels and part of his hotel operation duties include: sales, marketing, rooms, food and beverage, and risk management. Stuckey first joined the Omni team in 2005.

“He is a tremendous asset to the company and beloved by the associates at every hotel he has worked at,” Area Managing Director Dan Piotrowski said. “With Scott holding the reins, Omni Louisville is ready to go!”

Hoskins has spent her entire hospitality career with Omni Hotels & Resorts.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the new Omni Louisville team, and to help launch the city’s newest luxury space,” said Hoskins. “Similar to Nashville, I know about the great culture, events and hospitality that makes Louisville such a charming and exciting city. Omni Louisville will be an amazing addition to an incredible town.”

Omni Louisville will be 30 stories tall, and have about 1.2 million square feet of space, about the same as the KFC YUM! Center. In addition to 612 guest rooms, it will have 225 luxury apartments, an urban food market, multiple restaurants, a speakeasy, a bowling alley, a spa and a rooftop pool and café. The hotel is expected to open in the spring of 2018.

