Omni Hotel to open one month early

Omni project renderings unveiled on July 27, 2015 (Photo: Omni project)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Mayor Greg Fischer joined project managers this morning as construction crews celebrated a milestone, topping off the tallest part of the Omni Hotel 30 stories high.

Crews broke ground on the Omni a year and a half ago at 2nd and Liberty Streets.

The mayor emphasized how the Omni would energize street life, a 24/7 tourism experience with bourbon and nearby retail.

"Here we are. Almost 30 stories in the air, looking over our beautiful city with just tremendous views. We'll be open before we know it--235 days from now we'll be celebrating the Omni,” Fischer said.

Some of Kentucky's master distillers took part in the ceremony, baptizing the building with a few ounces of their favorite bourbons.

