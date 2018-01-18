Omni Hotel job fair looking to fill 350 spots

NOV. 21, 2017; The exterior of the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville. The hotel is scheduled to open in March 2018.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's less than two months until opening day for Louisville's newest hotel. The Omni is bringing a refreshed look to downtown and plenty of positions with it.

The company kicked off its job fair Thursday morning, Jan. 18, and is already seeing an impressive turnout.

“This morning, when the doors opened, we had 40 people here already. We had people in line starting at 6:30,” Omni Hotel General Manager Scott Stuckey said. “It’s credit, it’s real credit, especially in this weather.”

The hotel is hoping to hire around 350 people, and judging by the crowds already, it feels confident it'll reach that goal. Leaders from 15 different Omni Hotels around the country are in town to help with the interviews. Anybody interested can apply online ahead of time or in person at the job fair. Interviews are on the spot, and positions can quickly follow.

“Ideally, if all goes well, they’ll leave with a job offer in their hands,” Stuckey said.

The hotel is hiring for part-time and full-time positions. Stuckey said there are all sorts of jobs available and plenty of benefits to go along with them.

“From your typical hotel jobs to housekeeping, front desk, culinary, restaurant positions, we have the market which has 50 positions and very unique retail to culinary positions in there. You name it in a hotel, we’ve got it,” Stuckey said. “We really try to take care of our employees. We offer some great benefits from tuition reimbursement, discounted meals, full medical and dental plans, but we really treat our people well.”

Leaders said the number one thing they’re looking for when they hire has nothing to do with experience.

“We can train them on anything. It’s attitude. If people have a positive attitude and are willing to learn, we can teach them all of the rest of the stuff,” Stuckey said.

Aaron Gies showed up ready and full of energy for his interview.

“Clear my thoughts, be myself, and put my best foot forward,” Gies said.

He’s hoping for a job in the hotel’s loss prevention department and likes the idea of the hotel being such a source of pride for the city.

“With a lot of people coming through at the Omni Hotel, it’s going to be a good job for that exposure. For the loss prevention part, it’s making sure everything is good to go and everybody is safe. I think I would really enjoy it,” Gies said. “It’s a brand new building putting Louisville even more on the map. So, why not?”

The hotel is unique to Louisville and centered around a bourbon theme. From a lobby designed to look like a barrel to a speakeasy bar, there is lots of local flair.

“It’s very, very unique to Louisville, and the people of Louisville will love it when they come in and think it’s very unique,” Stuckey said. “We try to be very local in the hotels when we design them. You won’t find any two Omnis alike.”

The job fair runs from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Yum Center on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Building on Saturday.

Everybody hired starts orientation Feb. 20 and will spend two weeks in training. The Omni is scheduled to open on March 6.





