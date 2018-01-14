Omni Hotel holding job fair to fill more than 350 positions

NOV. 21, 2017; The exterior of the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville. The hotel is scheduled to open in March 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Omni Hotel is scheduled to open on March 6 and it's preparing to hire for more than 350 positions. The hotel is hiring in all departments including front desk, housekeeping, retail workers, restaurant servers, and security professionals.



Beginning Jan. 18, the hotel will host a three-day job fair. Managers will be on site for interviews, and you could even get hired on the spot.

If you're planning to be interviewed, be sure to fill out an application online first.



The job fair will be held at the KFC Yum! Center January 18-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Jan 20, it will be held at the Odd Fellows Building from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



For more information on open positions or how to apply, click here.

