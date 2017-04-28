(Source: Oldham County Public Library)

Oldham County, KY - Mattel’s (MAT) American Girl dolls will now be available at the Oldham County Library. The dolls typically go from around $60 all the way up to $115 on the American Girl Website.

So, if your child wants the chance to play with multiple different dolls and you don't want to break the bank, then this might be a good option for you.

According to the library's agreement, only adult Oldham County cardholders in good standing may check out a doll for up to 7 days with no renewals. The dolls are only circulated in non-smoking environments and come in a carrying case.

If you are you return the doll past its due date, you will pay a $20 late fee per day for up to 7 days. So make sure you get it back in time or you will then have to pay the full cost of the doll which is $115 plus the carrying case ($25). The late fee will be waived when doll and case are returned in the same condition as they were when borrowed.

If you do damage or lose the doll, there will be a replacement cost of $20 as the doll and the accessories must be purchased in a set.

The library also states that you are not allowed to alter the appearance of the doll by brushing, cutting, or washing her hair; by using hair products; by painting her nails; or by using any other type of product that may alter her appearance. If you do change the doll's appearance in any way you will be responsible for the full cost of the doll ($115).

Click here for the Oldham County Library's American Girl Lending Agreement

© 2017 WHAS-TV