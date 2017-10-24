Oldham Co. botanical garden receives anonymous donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Yew Dell Botanical Gardens near Crestwood in Oldham County will be expanding after the company received a generous donation.

The Gardens received a $4 million anonymous donation – the largest in its history.

The money will help them hire and pay for a larger staff and build a commercial nursery.

The nonprofit has a staff of only 18 and an annual operating budget of $1.2 million.

