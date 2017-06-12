WHAS
Old Rip Van Winkle rare bourbon up for raffle

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:17 PM. EDT June 12, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Bourbon connoisseurs can now enter for a chance to own one of the rarest bottles ever released.

Fans can buy a raffle ticket for their chance to win a bottle of 25-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle, valued at $2,000 until Aug. 3.

The tickets are $10 and can be purchased at any Cox’s Smokers Outlet and Spirit Shoppe or Evergreen Liquors.

The raffle proceeds will benefit Blessings in a Backpack which provides food to children in Louisville. 

