Old Louisville murder victim's family still searching for answers

In this file photo, Deborah Scott expresses grief after her son Kenneth Belt is murdered in Old Louisville in October 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kennith Belt’s family crowds the living room looking through old photographs, but the trip down memory lane isn’t an easy one for this family who lost a loved one in October 2016.



“It's hard, it's hard,” his sister Deborah Belt said.



It's been three months since her brother Kenny was murdered in front of the PNC Bank near Fourth and Oak in Old Louisville.



He's like the baby of the bunch so,” she said.

His mother, Deborah Scott, is still looking for closure.



“It hurts me when I think about him out there dying, nobody with him, cause he had a family and he was a person and it just tears me up,” Scott said.



Police said they have not made any arrests. His family was left with many unanswered questions.



“We just need to know why, just turn yourself in,” Tangelia Dapremont, another sister, said.



The family WHAS11 News there is surveillance video of what happened, but the family said the police need more to identify the suspect.



“From what they're telling the family, they just need the name of the suspect that was involved,” Dapremont said.



Kenny's family convinced that someone somewhere knows something.



“There's people that seen something that night, and we just need them to come forward, they don't have to give their name, just speak to the detectives handling the case and that will be enough closure,” his brother Darryl Belt said.



Kenny was the 93rd person murdered in 2016, Louisville's deadliest year, but in 2017, his family is hoping for justice.



“I don't want my brother to be number 93, just number 93. I want action, I want something to be done about this,” Dapremont said.

Belt’s birthday is Jan. 10. The family is holding a vigil in from the PNC Bank where he was shot and killed at 5 p.m.