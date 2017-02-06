Old Jacob School buildings to become senior apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There will be new life at the historic Jacob School buildings in South Louisville.

City officials broke new ground Monday at the site near Churchill Downs.

The two school buildings will be completely rehabbed into 58 affordable senior apartments.

In addition to the apartments, common areas, activity spaces and a library along with a computer lab will be built.

Mayor Greg Fischer said he’s excited that the seniors living in the units will have a safe, affordable place to live but the historic buildings will also be put back to use.

"This is a great win, I believe for the neighborhood and for the city to be able to keep a tremendous asset like this, repurpose it into affordable housing, and then position it for the next 100 years as well," he said.

The sustainable development will feature new energy efficient equipment, a cool roof, and water-saving faucets.

The site will also keep the existing tree canopy in addition to planting new shade trees and community garden plots.

