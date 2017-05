City of Campbellsville, Ky. (Photo: Wikipedia.)

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Campbellsville Water System has suffered a break in a water line causing a major leak and a loss of drinking water for local residents, officials said.

Ronnie Dooley, of Taylor County Emergency Management, says the water line break has drained water from tanks and the system.

Officials are working to locate and repair the issue.

