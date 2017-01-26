Metro Corrections officials face judge about operation concerns

Judge Burke (photo: Court video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A hearing was set to address concerns over operations at Metro Corrections.

A local judge says she's fed up with the leadership there and now she's ordering those in charge to appear in her courtroom for answers.

It's not every day you see jail administrators summoned into court, but Metro Corrections wanted to make one thing very clear: they believe some of these accusations are false.

In a show cause order, Judge Stephanie McDonald Burke, cited 18 examples of the past year where inmates were held past their release date, not given work exemptions for home incarceration, and in some cases released without cause.

She said after numerous attempts by court staff which included the judge leaving the bench to hand deliver documents something has to change.

It is worth noting that this is a civil case, and not a criminal proceeding.

After a status hearing in February, this case is scheduled for trial on March 28.

