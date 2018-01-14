Officials urge sledding safety as EMS workers respond to accident in Cherokee Park

EMS workers respond to sledding accident in Cherokee Park

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Emergency crews are on the scene after three girls were involved in a sledding accident in Cherokee Park.

The incident was reported just after noon on Saturday. A witness said the girls sled into a tree at the bottom of Baringer Hill, also known as Dog Hill.

MetroSafe confirms this is the only significant sledding incident reported so far this weekend.

Officials with the Louisville Parks and Recreation urge the public to take precautions while sledding. They advised citizens:

Only use devices designed for sledding.

Wear appropriate clothing - loose ends or flaps can easily get caught.

Sleds should contain a number of riders appropriate for the designated device during each descent.

Dress in layers, so you can remove one layer without risking frostbite. Several thin layers are warmer than one bulky layer.

Make sure you’re with someone who knows your name and can contact family in an emergency; parents should remain with their children.

Don’t drink alcohol before sledding - it impairs your ability to use good judgment and causes the body to lose heat more rapidly.

Check your path for trees and other objects before starting your descent.

Don’t sled head-first or standing up. Good visibility is necessary during your descent. Don’t face backwards, and make sure your vision isn’t obscured by hats and scarves.

When climbing the hill, stay to the sides. Don’t climb in the sledding path. It’s important to remember that slopes can become very crowded during peak times.

