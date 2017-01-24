WHAS
Officials: Portland house fire caused by space heater

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:29 PM. EST January 24, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Louisville Fire Department said a space heater is partly to blame for a fire at a Portland home Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the home near the intersection of 19th and Duncan Streets around 7:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire but firefighters rescued several dogs from the home.

Officials said the space heater was too close to a pile of clothes. 

