Officials: Portland house fire caused by space heater

Jan. 24, 2017; Fire crews work to put out a fire in the 300 block of 19th Street in Portland. Officials say a space heater was partly to blame. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Louisville Fire Department said a space heater is partly to blame for a fire at a Portland home Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the home near the intersection of 19th and Duncan Streets around 7:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire but firefighters rescued several dogs from the home.

Officials said the space heater was too close to a pile of clothes.

