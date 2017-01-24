Officials: Portland house fire caused by space heater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Louisville Fire Department said a space heater is partly to blame for a fire at a Portland home Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the home near the intersection of 19th and Duncan Streets around 7:30 a.m.
No one was injured in the fire but firefighters rescued several dogs from the home.
Officials said the space heater was too close to a pile of clothes.
(© 2017 WHAS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs