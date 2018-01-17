Officials looking for missing Tenn. sisters believed to be in Kentucky or Missouri

Kayla Ward and Brooke Ward were reported missing on Jan. 12. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, located in Tennessee, are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children.

Seventeen-year-old Kayla Ward and 14-year-old Brooke Ward went missing from Springfield Tenn. on Jan. 12, 2018. Brooke has red hair, hazel eyes. She is 5’5” and weighs 128 pounds. Kayla has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’5” and 134 pounds. The two of them are sisters.

Officials say Kayla and Brooke may be in Missouri or Kentucky.

If you have seen these two or have any information about them, please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Robertson County Sheriff Office at 615-384-4911.

