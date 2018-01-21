Officials identify victim of Poplar Level Rd. shooting

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - The identity of the victim of the Poplar Level Road shooting that took place Saturday night has been released.

Vicente Rodriguez Ramierz, 24, was found the wounded just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road near Indian Trail.

Police say the victim crashed his pickup truck there at the Valero gas station, but that he had also been shot in the chest.

Ramirez was taken to University Hospital, where he died shortly after.

Police have no suspects at this time. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

