IUS gives 'all clear' after gunman allegedly reported on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Campus Police at Indiana University Southeast have given an all-clear after a gunman was allegedly reported on campus.

Officials sent out an alert just after 10 p.m. after an alert issued via their website stated a gunman had been reported near their Athletics Building.

The school gave the all clear just before 11 p.m.

No other details surrounding the incident were given.

