WHAS
Close

IUS gives 'all clear' after gunman allegedly reported on campus

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:03 PM. EST February 05, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Campus Police at Indiana University Southeast have given an all-clear after a gunman was allegedly reported on campus.

 

Officials sent out an alert just after 10 p.m. after an alert issued via their website stated a gunman had been reported near their Athletics Building.

 

The school gave the all clear just before 11 p.m.

 

No other details surrounding the incident were given.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories