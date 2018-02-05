IUS gives 'all clear' after gunman allegedly reported on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Campus Police at Indiana University Southeast have given an all-clear after a gunman was allegedly reported on campus.
Officials sent out an alert just after 10 p.m. after an alert issued via their website stated a gunman had been reported near their Athletics Building.
The school gave the all clear just before 11 p.m.
No other details surrounding the incident were given.
