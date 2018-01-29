Officials: 1.2M visited Kentucky distilleries in 2017

Jim Beam (Photo: VIdeo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Bourbon distilleries in the state are reporting a record number of visitors in 2017.

According to the Kentucky Distiller’s Association, nearly 1.2 million visited distillers along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail last year.

The previous record was in 2016 when visitors made more than 1 million stops.

Officials say along with the upswing in visitors, the number of participating distilleries are also increasing with three more added last year and more expected this summer.

