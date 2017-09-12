Officials: 116,500 visit Hopkinsville for Great American Eclipse

This photo by Andrew Studer of Salem, which shows a rock climber in front of eclipse totality at Smith Rock State Park, has been widely shared across the Internet. (Photo: Andrew Studer)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials have released the numbers of those who attended the Great American Eclipse in August.

The City of Hopkinsville estimates 116,500 visitors headed to “Eclipseville” during the solar eclipse.

The data collected by city and Christian County officials reveal visitors traveled from 47 states, three U.S. territories and 25 countries, including Russia and Tanzania

Hopkinsville says the eclipse brought in a little more than $28 million to the area.

© 2017 WHAS-TV