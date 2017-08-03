Officer suffers non-life threatening injuries after crash at 26th, Madison streets

A crash at 26th and Madison streets, in the Russell neighborhood. The crash involved an LMPD officer on August 3.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – An officer was involved in a crash in the Russell neighborhood at 26th and Madison streets.

The officer is expected to survive. He has non-life threatening injuries. The officer was conscious at the hospital.

From SKY11, it appears the LMPD officer crashed into a pole at the intersection. WHAS11's Heather Fountaine says it appears a second vehicle was involved in the crash.

Officer rushed to the hospital after a vehicle wreck on 26th and Madison. Two cars, including LMPD cruiser damaged @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/i9a1JOWYaF — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) August 3, 2017

The officer is being rushed to the hospital.

A dozen @LMPD squad cars and an ambulance race down Chestnut taking injured officer to hospital @Whas11 pic.twitter.com/bkfyW6CvTs — Shay McAlister (@WHAS11Shay) August 3, 2017

