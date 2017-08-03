WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Officer suffers non-life threatening injuries after crash at 26th, Madison streets

Officer involved crash at 26th, Madison streets

WHAS 5:20 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – An officer was involved in a crash in the Russell neighborhood at 26th and Madison streets.

The officer is expected to survive. He has non-life threatening injuries. The officer was conscious at the hospital.

From SKY11, it appears the LMPD officer crashed into a pole at the intersection. WHAS11's Heather Fountaine says it appears a second vehicle was involved in the crash.

The officer is being rushed to the hospital.

THIS IS BREAKING NEWS AND THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories