Officer injured, suspect killed in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An LMPD officer is recovering in the hospital and a suspect is dead after a shooting on Oleanda Avenue near Churchill Downs.

Metro Police say officers were responding to a burglary in progress at a house in the 1200 block of Oleanda Avenue near Taylor Boulevard.



LMPD had reports of someone inside the house upon arrival. Officers entered the house where police say they found a white male in his 20s on the second floor.



Police say the suspect came at the officers, striking one in his chest area.

"Officers returned fire at the suspect. The suspect is still at the scene. He is deceased. The officer has an injury to his chest where he was struck. He also has a gunshot wound to his hand,” said Chief Steve Conrad of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Conrad says the injured officer was taken to University Hospital for treatment and potentially surgery. The officer is expected to be fine.



LMPD says it will hold a press conference Monday with more information including the identity of the officers involved and a possible release of the body camera footage of the incident.

The police are still investigating the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

