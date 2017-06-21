Officer injured in Buechel shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD is searching for a suspect after an officer was shot near the 3200 block of Kemmons Drive.
Sources confirm that an officer was shot in the arm and foot.
LMPD secured a route to transport the injured officer to University Hospital. The officer was alert when he arrived at the hospital.
WHAS11 has a crew at to the scene to gather more information.
Check back for updates to this story.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs