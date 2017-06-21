Officer injured in Buechel shooting

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- LMPD is searching for a suspect after an officer was shot near the 3200 block of Kemmons Drive.

Sources confirm that an officer was shot in the arm and foot.

LMPD secured a route to transport the injured officer to University Hospital. The officer was alert when he arrived at the hospital.

WHAS11 has a crew at to the scene to gather more information.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2017 WHAS-TV