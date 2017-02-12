TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Protesters gather at Sen. McConnell's house
-
Concert pianist returns to stage after injury in car crash
-
Officer injured, 1 suspect killed in shooting
-
Police: 2 teens stole a car at gunpoint near Big Four Bridge
-
Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide
-
Local war hero, Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, dies
-
Police searching for missing Ind. 5-month-old
-
Man wanted in 5 states arrested in Bardstown
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
Enjoy eclipse, comet and full moon tonight
More Stories
-
Officer injured, suspect killed in shootingFeb 12, 2017, 6:21 a.m.
-
Local war hero, Lieutenant General Hal Moore, dies at 94Feb 12, 2017, 6:40 a.m.
-
LMPD: 2 arrested after armed carjacking near Big Four BridgeFeb 11, 2017, 4:47 p.m.