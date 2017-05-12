Officer auctions himself off to support Officer Rodman's family (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- People are getting creative in Portland, rallying together to put together a benefit for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman, who died in March after a car wreck while he was on-duty.



“We were thinking we should do something as a community,” said Mike Ashby, a Portland resident and organizer of the event. “To show our support for not only Officer Rodman, but the entire first division, because them guys are still down here, and they're still responding to calls.”



The benefit will feature a live auction, where 100% of the proceeds will go to Officer Rodman's wife and two children.



“We want to honor Officer Rodman tomorrow and celebrate his life, celebrate what he put into this community,” said Officer Christopher Link.



Link is a fellow police officer who usually acts as an auctioneer at these types of benefits.



“I did the Jason Ellis auction at the FOP lodge, I did the Schweitzer auction at Churchill Downs,” he explained.

But this time, he's not only behind the auction items, he was asked to be one of them.



“It's a little nerve-wracking, at first I was a little hesitant to do it, but it's for an excellent cause,” Link said.



The evening would include a limo ride, dinner at Ruth's Chris and then a stop at Bowman Field, to enjoy a ride in the sky. Link, hoping people will consider the cause when bidding.



“If we bring 50 dollars, it's more than what we had,” he said.

It’s a creative way to raise money and one Link believes Officer Rodman would appreciate with his sense of humor.



“I think he's up there in Heaven probably smiling away down at us.

The benefit starts at 2:00 at the American Legion on 2800 W Main Street. It goes until midnight.

