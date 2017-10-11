Off-duty officer fires his weapon in Kroger parking lot incident (Photo: whas11 staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An off-duty LMDC officer was at the Highlands Kroger when he was alerted that someone was shoplifting.

The officer confronted the alleged shoplifter in the parking lot while they were getting into their car, and according to police, the officer fired his gun.

No one was injured during the incident.

The Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

