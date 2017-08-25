O'Connell named Outstanding County Attorney

Mike O'Connell, Jefferson County Attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell adding a new award to his resume—Outstanding County Attorney of the Year.



The office of the Attorney General presents the award to Kentucky county attorneys each year.

O'Connell has served as Jefferson County Attorney since his appointment in 2008. Today we asked him what it takes to receive such a high honor.

"I think you shoot up and show up and try to do the next right thing. You try to achieve justice each day in whatever task we have to do on the civil side and the criminal side and just keep your head up and try to do the best job you can,” he said.

Anderson County's Bobbi Jo Lewis was also honored this year.

© 2017 WHAS-TV