LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A judge in Clark County has made a decision that Joseph Oberhansley is incompetent to stand trial.

Oberhansley is accused of killing his former girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton and eating parts of her body in 2014.

Blanton was found dead in her home in Jeffersonville.

Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape, and abuse of a corpse.

