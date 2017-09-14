WHAS
Nurse strike team deploys to Florida

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:56 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As Florida continues to come to grips with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Irma, a nurse "Strike Team" from Kentucky is on its way to help with recovery efforts.

This is the first time Kentucky has been asked to send a team of nurses to another state following a disaster.

The Strike Team consists of 10 registered nurses from Franklin County, the Louisville Metro Health Department, Northern Kentucky Health Department and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

The Strike Team will spend the next two weeks working in Orlando and other areas as needed.

