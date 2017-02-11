NRF: Americans will spend $18.2 billion on Valentine's Day

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The National Retail Federation projects U.S. consumers will spend $18.2 billion on their valentines this year.



The NRF says over $4 billion will be spent on jewelry alone, with another $2 billion on flowers.



Consumers are also expected to spend on cards, clothes and an overall nice evening out on February 14.



The average consumer will dish out over $130 this year.

(© 2017 WHAS)