Notes of encouragement left behind by mystery neighbors

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WHAS11) – An unexpected piece of mail stirred up a quiet Hillview neighborhood on Monday.

Little notes were found in several mailboxes down Springhouse Lane with short phrases like ‘The best time for new beginnings is now. Love, neighbor.’

Cindy Snodgress found one when she checked her mailbox Monday morning.

“I feel like it's spreading kindness. You hear too much negative. it's just a kind gesture,” she explained.



Hers read: ‘This is a Sunday reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you.’



Across the street, Corie Brangers told WHAS11 News that she got one, too.



“I had a really bad day at work today and seeing this just kind of, it made me smile.”



Though intentions appear to be good, the act of kindness was a bit alarming at first. A post on the Tanyard Springs Facebook page was warning neighbors of two girls who going mailbox to mailbox at 2:00 in the morning.



“I think originally, maybe they thought they were tampering with the mailboxes,” Snodgress said.



Then, the notes were discovered. Neighbors still do not know who did it.



“If they're going through the trouble to put a nice letter in someone's mailbox, I don't think there's any sort of malicious behavior behind it,” Brangers said, who believes this was an act of kindness and nothing more.



“I don't feel violated. I think it's kind, I think it was nice. There's a lot of bad in the world and it's just nice to have something like this,” Snodgress agreed.



The Tanyard Springs Facebook page did post an update acknowledging the inspiring notes.

© 2018 WHAS-TV