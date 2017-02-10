NotADisaster: JCPS teachers respond to Bevin

JCPS logo

In response to Gov. Matt Bevin labeling Jefferson County Public Schools an "unmitigated disaster," teachers and administrators on Thursday started a social media campaign refuting the remark and inviting the governor to visit.

Hundreds of JCPS teachers, principals and parents posted photos of classrooms and students accompanied by the hashtag #NotADisaster. Some also added the hashtag #wearejcps.

A JCPS spokeswoman said Wednesday that Bevin has not visited any JCPS school since becoming governor. Bevin’s children were enrolled in Portland Christian School when he was elected governor in 2015.

Robin "MeMe" Ratliff, co-founder of teacher-led connection group JCPSForward, said she isn't sure who first started the hashtag but, "by this morning it was going pretty hard." JCPS educators began spreading word of the movement to each other via direct message, email and text message.

"It was an extension of the anger lots of folks are feeling with the state of the government in general, not just in Kentucky but across the nation," Ratliff said of the hashtag. "I think you're seeing teachers use social media not just for the Kardashians but as an advocacy resource — standing up for your profession, standing up for what you believe in and for public education."

Kelly Armstrong, a special education teacher at Semple Elementary, was one of the teachers who joined the campaign to firmly challenge Bevin's perception.

"I'm a 16 year special education teacher and my classroom is NOT an unmitigated disaster. Come visit. #notadisaster," she wrote on Twitter.

@GovMattBevin I'm a 16 year special education teacher and my classroom is NOT an unmitigated disaster. Come visit. #notadisaster — SempleRoom121 (@SempleRoom120) February 9, 2017

Bryan Quillen, a 10th grade English teacher at Fairdale High School, tweeted, "Hey @GovMattBevin. Maybe you should stop by Fairdale HS. I would LOVE to see you eat your words. Room 218. #notadisaster #wearejcps."

Hey, @GovMattBevin. Maybe you should stop by Fairdale HS. I would LOVE to see you eat your words. Room 218. #notadisaster #wearejcps — Mr. Quillen (@MrQuillen) February 9, 2017

Southern High School teacher Alison Moore posted photos of her AP U.S. History students working and "discussing Social Darwinisim and laissez-faire capitalism" along with the hashtag.

Hite Elementary School computer teacher Beth Kolodey tweeted a photo of her third-grade students building geodesic structures along with the hashtag.

Third grade STEAM with geodesic building @HiteElementary @GovMattBevin #notadisaster pic.twitter.com/jDlm4YMg1y — Beth Kolodey (@beth_kolodey) February 9, 2017Kolodey is a JCPS graduate, as are her husband and their two children. She was an accountant before switching into the teaching profession in the early 2000's, a change she said was inspired by the need to make a difference.

"I think it's one of the most important things we can do for our future generations, to protect our children by educating them," Kolodey said.

Ratliff said the quickness with which the #NotADisaster spread "goes to show the passion and collective pride that JCPS educators have" and demonstrates the ferocity with which they reacted to Bevin's comments.

Bevin, in a morning interview with conservative talk show host Leland Conway, said that "JCPS is a disaster in terms of the educational results. They have more failing schools than the entire rest of the state combined. It is an absolute, unmitigated disaster …"

Bevin also slammed the JCPS board for passing a resolution Tuesday that calls JCPS a safe haven for immigrant students and their families. Bevin said the resolution was illegal and "a smokescreen … a distraction from the fact the system is broken."

Bevin's statements "invalidated and degraded the work of 6,700 educators in our district," Ratliff said.

Terry Brooks, the executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said Thursday he agrees that there is a lot of great work happening on JCPS campuses, saying five of his grandchildren go to the district’s schools. And he said those successes should be noted and rewarded. But he said just looking at the “individual heroes” does not give a big enough look at how well the district is performing as a system.

“Folks rightfully say we have great teachers and principals,” Brooks said. “At the individual classroom and school level, there are a myriad of school successes. But they’re in spite of the district’s leadership, not because of the district’s leadership.”

Brooks also pointed to a recent district survey that found that only half of school-based certified staff think that JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens and other central office administrators are providing effective leadership in support of schools.

Hargens responded to Bevin's comments Wednesday, saying that "JCPS has many of the top schools in the state and it also has the challenges of educating students who come to school with a variety of social and emotional needs." She said the district is proud of its inclusive and diverse learning environments.

"The doors of our schools are always open, and JCPS welcomes a collaborative and constructive conversation with Gov. Bevin about how we can continue boosting student achievement, not only in this district, but throughout our commonwealth," Hargens said in a statement.

Ratliff said she is going to Frankfort later this week to invite Bevin to attend a JCPS professional learning event Feb. 24-25 in Louisville.

"I don't need the governor to do a whole school tour," she said. "I'd be happy if he just came to one school and actually talked to educators and students."

Kolodey said she thinks Bevin visiting a school would be a great start.

"It's easy to condemn," she said, "but it's harder to be part of a solution."

