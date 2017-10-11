Norton's Children's hospital celebrates 125 years

Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--125 years of history from Norton Children's Hospital will be on display at the Frazier Museum.

Norton Children's Hospital opened under the name Children's Free Hospital in 1892.

Tens of thousands of children are treated there every year.

The Frazier's Hope and Healing: Celebrating 125 Years of Norton's Children's Hospital exhibit is open until February 4.

