Norton new comprehensive cancer center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Kentucky has one of the highest rates of cancer in the nation, but Norton Healthcare is finding new ways to fight that grim statistic.

City and hospital leaders announced plans to build a 38 million dollar state-of-the-art facility to treat even more patients.

The health care system says it sees more than 4,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients every year.

With those numbers continuing to grow, leaders say this kind of facility is needed more than ever.

The new cancer institute will offer radiation and medical oncology as well as infusion therapy all in one spot.

It will also have a prompt care clinic, which helps cancer patients get urgent care and avoid ER visits.

Leaders say this facility will be big on using all of the latest technology, including mobile apps and self-check-in kiosks.

Norton tells us this space isn't being built just for today or for tomorrow, but for the future of healthcare.

Using that mindset, all of the rooms will be multipurpose and easily adaptable to the changes that will inevitably come with cancer treatment.

Leaders say this facility fully encompasses the idea of this community's commitment to treating cancer with both comprehensive and compassionate care.

After the speakers, cancer survivors, city, and hospital leaders put their handprints into a concrete Norton logo.

The will be used as the foundation of the future building.

The new facility is expected to be done by October 2018 and construction should start very soon.

