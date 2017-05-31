Norton Elementary principal fired over state law violations

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The principal at Norton Elementary, Ken Stites, has been fired according to JCPS.

According to a disciplinary letter, Stites was suspended from his duties over the past week and was recommended for termination Wednesday morning, May 31.

While that letter is heavily redacted, it states Stites allegedly violated state laws, JCPS policies, the professional code of ethics, and engaged in conduct unbecoming of a principal.

Stites has been the principal at Norton since 2005.



