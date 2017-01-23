Norton Children Hospital celebrates its 125th birthday

Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Norton Children's Hospital is celebrating a pretty big milestone!

The hospital is turning 125 years old!

Norton Children's opened its doors in 1892 when it known as Children's Free Hospital.

Since then the hospital provided life-saving treatments for kids regardless of their families' ability to pay.

The hospital will have a birthday bash in the lobby Jan.23 at 11 a.m. where it will also launch a year-long celebration of the hospital's history.

