Non-profits struggle to maintain finances as cold weather lingers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Inside Louisville's Wayside Christian Mission, workers are getting ready for the anticipated increase in visitors. It's a result of what the weather is expected to do outside.

"They come in. They have their bed and linens for the night. When they get up in the morning, they have a hot breakfast," explained Nina Moseley.

She's Wayside's Chief Operating Officer. She expects all of the temporary beds will be used Friday as temperatures drop and weather conditions worsen. But, making room for more people means more money and resources to keep everyone warm and fed.

"That is more food. It's more water. It's more laundry detergent," Moseley told WHAS11.

In December, Operation White Flag was activated for a record 21 days. So far this month, seven days of cold temperatures have brought in more people. Those 28 days depleted White Flag's $32,000 budget by half.

Wayside is one of three homeless shelters that also gets money from the city program, supplementing donations.

"There is always a need for volunteers," said Robert Parker.

He is part of Wayside's 'Samaritan Patrol.' He and partner Cathy Smith are the boots on the ground, checking in with the city's homeless and feeding them and them keeping them warm while urging them to spend the night inside.

"No, I don't have to do this, but I enjoy doing this. To going out and checking on these people, to see how they are doing and make sure they are still alive," Parker said.

Wayside accepts donations year-round, but when temperatures drop, that's when Moseley says a pick-me-up is needed most.

"It's important that we extend the invitation to come in, the white flags out, that we send the Samaritan patrol out to find folks that are out and to bring them in."

