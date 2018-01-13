(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With overnight snowfall, city crews were out in full force treating roads.

Officials for several local agencies, including MetroSafe, ISP Jasper and KSP Elizabethtown, have all reported a fairly safe morning so far.

The agencies are reporting that roads look good this morning, and that they haven't responded to any major weather-related accidents. There have been several reports of cars running off the road or becoming stuck in snow banks.

All Kentucky Highway Crews returned to work at 6 a.m. on Saturday to continue clearing the roads after strong winds overnight caused snow drifts. Temperatures in the next several days are expected to plummet overnight, which can cause more issues if the roads are not cleared before then.

With another substantial snow event is expected on Monday, state highway crews have an additional sense of urgency as they ramp up snow and ice clearing efforts this morning.

Officials do want to continue to emphasize safety, though, as you travel through this weather.



Kentucky Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to limit their travel to allow highway crews to concentrate on snow and ice clearing efforts across the region. Fewer cars on the road mean fewer incidents that would hamper movement of snow plows and salt trucks.

