No injuries after car crashes into St. Matthews Walgreens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Some Walgreens shoppers in St. Matthews got quite the scare Monday morning after a car crashed into the store.

Laura Shine, a witness, said she had just walked into the store on Frankfort Avenue when an orange Dodge Challenger came through the front door.

According to St. Matthews Police, the driver of that car said they were cut off on the roadway, causing her to lose control and crash. No one was injured.

Police say two young children were passengers in the car and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

