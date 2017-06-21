No indictment in case involving Metro Council President

Councilman David Yates (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Metro Council President, David Yates, admits his involvement in a fight during a University of Louisville football game. He will not face any criminal charges stemming from the incident.

Yates said he was forced to defend himself and his girlfriend during UofL's football game against Wake Forest in November and would do it again if he had to.

Yates’ girlfriend's ex-boyfriend cornered the couple in a stairwell at Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium and acted aggressively. According to Yates, the aggressor had abused his girlfriend in the past and he felt like he needed to take action to keep them both safe.

The case was brought to a Grand Jury today but Yates was not indicted.

Yates believes the case was presented to the Grand Jury in an effort to distract people from his involvement in the Youth Explorer case.

