‘No confidence vote' for head of Metro Corrections set

Mark Bolton

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A date has been set for a “no confidence vote" for the head of Metro Corrections, Mark Bolton.

That vote is scheduled for May 30 at 6 p.m. by corrections workers.

The vote comes as the jail deals with overcrowding and other issues.

If the vote goes through, the union will present it to the Mayor's office, and ask for Bolton to be removed from the position.

