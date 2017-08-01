No charges to be filed in case of deadly shooting of 2-year-old

A 2-year-old was shot at his home in the Lake Dreamland area on July 31.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – No charges will be filed in the case of a 2-year-old who was shot and killed on Monday, July 31.

The Lake Dreamland family is grieving and the father of the 2-year-old is calling this a horrible accident.

The child's father said he was at work when the accident happened, and his wife was at doctor's appointment. He said their cousin was at home with boys.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the two boys were playing with the gun before it was fired and an adult was in the next room.

It is not known how the children got the gun. LMPD said the gun was in the top of a closet.

