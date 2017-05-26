No charges to be filed after prostitution allegations involving former Ind. sheriff

Danny Rodden (Photo: WHAS11)

CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – No charges will be filed against a former Clark County Sheriff and a woman following allegations he paid the woman $300 on two separate occasions for sex acts at his home in Sellersburg.

Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Mull said the Sellersburg Police Department performed a thorough and professional investigation into this matter but after the case was reviewed Mull said he determined insufficient evidence existed to get convictions of former sheriff Danny Rodden or the woman.

The woman’s allegations stem from an incident earlier in May. According to the police report, Rodden and the woman, who was accused of stealing, were together at the Cracker Barrel in Sellersburg. When police arrived, they say they saw a syringe in woman's purse and took her to the police station on drug charges. That's when she opened up about their relationship.

“She made some allegations that basically said she was an escort, and that he has paid her a couple of times for some sexual acts,” SellersburgPolice Chief William Whelan said.

DannyRoddenjust finished a two-year probation sentence regarding a different sex scandal involving a prostitute when he was sheriff of Clark County. He pleaded guilty to the FBI about being with a prostitute at a downtown Louisville hotel, but ChiefWhelansays that did not affect their handling of this case.

© 2017 WHAS-TV