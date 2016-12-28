No charges filed after brawl in Mall St. Matthews parking lot

Mall St Matthews (photo: Courier-Journal) (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A video making the rounds on social media has some questioning what happened to the holiday spirit.

It was exactly a year ago that groups of rowdy teens shut down Mall St. Matthews, and now a fight that broke out in the mall's parking lot Monday is causing controversy.

However, in a day and time when we all demand video evidence witnesses say that this video doesn't tell the whole story.

It’s a video that looks like an unfair fight, but Kashton Anthony says it started with road rage.

“The young guys pulled out in front of the white guy and his wife,” said Anthony. “The guy got irritated, I guess he was having a bad day. He jumped out of his car and ran up on the black young men and beat on their window and spit on their car.”



Anthony had his son, daughter, and young child in his car while shooting this video but he says his thoughts were for the safety of those involved.



“I was more concerned for the young men because I kept telling them to pull off,” said Anthony. “I kept telling them to pull off and leave.”



Instead punches were thrown.

A woman was knocked to the ground, and her husband knocked out.

Police tell us that the man refused medical attention, but he placed none of the blame on the three young men.



“They were never at fault,” said Anthony. “He never even noticed the man running up on his car.”



However, many online weren’t as kind which prompted Anthony to come forward with information that he and police both say is important for everyone to understand.



“It was never a race issue,” said Anthony. “It never was that. It was road rage from a man turning in front of another person.”

Everyone involved could have been charged with disorderly conduct, but as we said the man who appeared to be knocked out took the blame for the fight and neither side wanted to press charges.