Author Ann M. Martin is known for her work on the hundreds of “Babysitters Club” books that were released between 1986 and 2000. She joins Great Day Live as part of her week-long tour to meet as many of her readers as she can. She also promotes her new book, “Rain Reign”, about an 11-year-old girl on the Autism spectrum and her dog, Rain. You can meet Ann M. Martin at the Main Library, 301 York St., on January 12th, 2018 at 6:30PM. The event is free but you’ll need to reserve a ticket at LFPL.org. You can follow Ann on Facebook at “Ann M. Martin Author”.

