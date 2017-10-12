Nichols Elem. students, staff donate hair

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Short hair is in style at Nichol's Elementary today in Bullitt County -- as five generous individuals cut off their long locks a couple hours ago.

Three staff members and two students cut more than 8 inches of hair each today--and donated it to Pantene Beautiful Lengths. That organization creates free high-quality wigs for women with cancer.

Students at the school also got to contribute by donating a dollar to enter their names into a drawing. Five lucky children got to cut the hair themselves.

The coordinator of the event says it's an important lesson for children to learn, saying that there will always be children in need of wigs as well as generous kids whose hair will grow back.

