Nia Center to expand resources

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Expanded resources are coming to the Nia Center – a one-stop shop for workforce development.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced the West Broadway facility will add a new loan program and additional support and training for those looking to create their own business.
In addition to the new programs, the Nia Center will also be adding a café.
Pamela Haines, owner of Sweet Peaches on Muhammad Ali Boulevard, will operate the café which will feature coffee, sandwiches, salads and pastries.
The café is expected to open this summer.
(© 2017 WHAS)
