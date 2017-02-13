Nia Center to expand resources

Nia Center (Photo: Google Maps, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Expanded resources are coming to the Nia Center – a one-stop shop for workforce development.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced the West Broadway facility will add a new loan program and additional support and training for those looking to create their own business.

In addition to the new programs, the Nia Center will also be adding a café.

Pamela Haines, owner of Sweet Peaches on Muhammad Ali Boulevard, will operate the café which will feature coffee, sandwiches, salads and pastries.

The café is expected to open this summer.

